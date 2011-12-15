Simon Birky Hartmann

Tube - "Automated" digital inking

Tube - "Automated" digital inking sketche tube valve vintage inking vector
I cracked. I vectorized from the photo (down to 3 colors - create some linework - live trace). Bigger on Tumblr.

Rebound of
Tube - Analog inking done, some digital stuff next
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
