Melissa Arandia

'Tis the Season to Get Smarter (Total Girl Philippines)

Melissa Arandia
Melissa Arandia
  • Save
'Tis the Season to Get Smarter (Total Girl Philippines) character childrens colorful editorial eyeglasses illustration illustrator magazine vector
Download color palette

Here's another spot illustration I did for Total Girl Philippines' Christmas issue. You can see more details and photos here: http://justdoodle.me/2011/12/15/total-girl-2011-christmas-issue/

Melissa Arandia
Melissa Arandia

More by Melissa Arandia

View profile
    • Like