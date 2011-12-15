Melissa Arandia

Total Girl Christmas Issue 2011 Editorial Illustration

Melissa Arandia
Melissa Arandia
  • Save
Total Girl Christmas Issue 2011 Editorial Illustration character childrens christmas cooking editorial illustration illustrator magazine vector
Download color palette

Here are two of my spot illustrations for this year's Christmas issue of Total Girl mag Philiipines. You can see more details and photos here: http://justdoodle.me/2011/12/15/total-girl-2011-christmas-issue/

Melissa Arandia
Melissa Arandia

More by Melissa Arandia

View profile
    • Like