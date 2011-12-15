Felix Diaconu

Spicy Camel

Felix Diaconu
Felix Diaconu
Hire Me
  • Save
Spicy Camel logo brand spice camel fire orange brown hump
Download color palette

My "Old Gold"- first ever logo!

7c7ab237905b1278a689886838373586
Rebound of
Fly On The Wall
By Rich Scott
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Felix Diaconu
Felix Diaconu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Felix Diaconu

View profile
    • Like