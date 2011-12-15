Pants Pantsley

Raygun52

Pants Pantsley
Pants Pantsley
  • Save
Raygun52 raygun vector illustration blaster weapon
Download color palette

WIP for my raygun52 submission.

Pewpew dribbble
Rebound of
Raygun 52 Homework
By Joey Ellis
View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Pants Pantsley
Pants Pantsley

More by Pants Pantsley

View profile
    • Like