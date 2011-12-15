Stacey Cacho

Friendly Beasts: Donkey

illustration christmas jesus donkey nativity prismacolor
Illustration based on the traditional Christmas song "The Friendly Beasts". Prismacolor markers on cardstock.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
