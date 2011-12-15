Emir Ayouni

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hijack Sticker growcase cover art hijack sticker bender album art record
Some more stuff from the cover art.

Will show the full thing hopefully next week.

Quick and fun.

Rebound of
Yo Dawg We Heard You Like Remixin
By Emir Ayouni
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
