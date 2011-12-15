They're Here!

15.5" x 25" high detail screen print of this original image: http://dribbble.com/shots/293052-Penmanship-Character-Show-Poster 100# French Paper Co Pop-Tone Black Licorice. For sale, soon, once I figure out a merch section on my website. If you're in Philly, feel free to get in touch and I'd be happy to arrange an in-person transaction. They'll be $30 a piece. This was a limited edition of 25 to see what the demand is. I have extra paper ready to go to the printer if they're popular.