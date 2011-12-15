They're Here!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
15.5" x 25" high detail screen print of this original image: http://dribbble.com/shots/293052-Penmanship-Character-Show-Poster 100# French Paper Co Pop-Tone Black Licorice. For sale, soon, once I figure out a merch section on my website. If you're in Philly, feel free to get in touch and I'd be happy to arrange an in-person transaction. They'll be $30 a piece. This was a limited edition of 25 to see what the demand is. I have extra paper ready to go to the printer if they're popular.