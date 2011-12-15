Gert van Duinen

Real Estate Identity Design

Real Estate Identity Design id identity logo design etc.
Working on a new identity for a mid-sized German real estate / property management company for both residential and commercial properties.

I promised myself to steer away from a more usual approach that one would expect from a real estate management company. I chose the warm colour palette and the soft rounded edges to convey a sense of vibrant domestic warmth.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
