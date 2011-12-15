Amanda Geisinger

M is for Monocle!

Amanda Geisinger
Amanda Geisinger
  • Save
M is for Monocle! illustration typography
Download color palette

{with a dashing appearance by tuxedo cat!}

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Amanda Geisinger
Amanda Geisinger

More by Amanda Geisinger

View profile
    • Like