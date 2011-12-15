Cigar Search

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Ok, I'm a dork. Remember this playoff for the magnifying glass search icon? I just kept tinkering with my other concept which you may recall the handle of the magnifying glass was a cigar. I decided to take it further and changed the concept a little where here the magnifying glass is a cigar sitting on an ashtray and the whole thing is reminiscent of a little cigar label. Anyway, just for fun. :)