Cigar Search

Ok, I'm a dork. Remember this playoff for the magnifying glass search icon? I just kept tinkering with my other concept which you may recall the handle of the magnifying glass was a cigar. I decided to take it further and changed the concept a little where here the magnifying glass is a cigar sitting on an ashtray and the whole thing is reminiscent of a little cigar label. Anyway, just for fun. :)

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
