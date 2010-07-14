lisa romero

John Gray

John Gray illustration line bw in progress
I'm workin on a movie! johngraymovie.com There will be five of these- for the end credits. They'll be laid over vintage postcards for effect. Having a great time with line.

Posted on Jul 14, 2010
