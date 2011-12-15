Colin McKinney

CSS3 social icons

Colin McKinney
Colin McKinney
  • Save
CSS3 social icons icons social css3 typekit
Download color palette

I'm working on my new portfolio at the moment and have just finished building the social link area.

The buttons themselves were created using CSS3. Both the colours and borders have animated transitions on hover.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Colin McKinney
Colin McKinney

More by Colin McKinney

View profile
    • Like