Daniel Eden

Blog

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Blog css css3 typekit web blog design
Download color palette

I've been able to push some updates to my blog today. Yay!

New stuff includes dates, new titles, better distinction between posts, sharing links moved to the sidebar.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like