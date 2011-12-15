Borislav Dimitrov

Dice game

Borislav Dimitrov
Borislav Dimitrov
  • Save
Dice game dice game flash
Download color palette

Here is the final design of the game. You can see 100% view here The players spots are not mine.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Borislav Dimitrov
Borislav Dimitrov

More by Borislav Dimitrov

View profile
    • Like