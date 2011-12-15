Sander de Gans

Rotje App website

Design for Rotjeapp.com, where I integrated Google Maps to track the explosions from the Rotje app on geolocation realtime, and where you can see how many 'rotjes', 'matjes' or 'nitraatbommen' are fired.

You can also find a top 10 of the biggest users of the app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
