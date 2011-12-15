Rotje App website

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Design for Rotjeapp.com, where I integrated Google Maps to track the explosions from the Rotje app on geolocation realtime, and where you can see how many 'rotjes', 'matjes' or 'nitraatbommen' are fired.
You can also find a top 10 of the biggest users of the app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.