Ayedenim Sneakpeek

Ayedenim Sneakpeek prontopixel ayedenim fashion jakarta design illustration
Here is a sneak peek on what I have been working on. A few months ago I hung out with the good folks at the Aye!Denim Jakarta HQ and discussed about designing some shirt graphics to add to their latest collection. A full preview will be available as they get ready to launch their products for the next season.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
