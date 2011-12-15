maykel nunes

Project Swanson #01

Project Swanson #01 illustration character design tv tv show parks and recreation ron swanson quotes
The Project Swanson is a tribute for one of the best tv show character, Ron Swanson, from Parks and Recreation. The idea is to make some illustration/quotes of this excellent character.

Watch the making of: http://youtu.be/W8c4UAIHMGQ

