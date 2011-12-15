Renato Pequito

International Drinking Club

International Drinking Club logo branding app drink games fun spindogs
Quick logo I put together at Spindogs for an iPhone app idea we had and then developed. The whole idea behind it was for a brotherhood styled drinking games app, hence the shield :)

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
