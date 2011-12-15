Lidiya Bogdanovich

Patchwork logo

Lidiya Bogdanovich
Lidiya Bogdanovich
  • Save
Patchwork logo patchwork fabric logo provectus
Download color palette

Patchwork interpritation of the provectus logo.

I found lots of tutorials how to make patchwork in photoshop.I didnt really like it, so i decided to try smth of my own )

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Lidiya Bogdanovich
Lidiya Bogdanovich

More by Lidiya Bogdanovich

View profile
    • Like