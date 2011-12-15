Oleg Vigranenko

Branding for albatros.travel

Oleg Vigranenko
Oleg Vigranenko
  • Save
Branding for albatros.travel branding design note pen leaflet
Download color palette

Finished work, you can see ...
http://artsteam.com.ua/Default.aspx?PW=19

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Oleg Vigranenko
Oleg Vigranenko

More by Oleg Vigranenko

View profile
    • Like