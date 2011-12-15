Oleg Vigranenko

Logo for the creative studio «ToTop»

Oleg Vigranenko
Oleg Vigranenko
  • Save
Logo for the creative studio «ToTop» logo logotype letter studio design school
Download color palette

Logo design for the School of Design «ToTop»
Artsteam studio has designed logotype.
The main point, which should symbolize the logo - a movement towards perfection, to the summit, the path to the top, the desire for the better.

www.artsteam.com.ua/?P=1&PW=51

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Oleg Vigranenko
Oleg Vigranenko

More by Oleg Vigranenko

View profile
    • Like