Nicki Stearns

Logo Exploration

Nicki Stearns
Nicki Stearns
  • Save
Logo Exploration logo illustration concept identity branding
Download color palette

Some logo concepts I've been working on for a friend. Still rough, additional concepts to follow.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2011
Nicki Stearns
Nicki Stearns
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nicki Stearns

View profile
    • Like