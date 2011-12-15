Alex Eckermann

Merry Mofomas everyone :)

merry mofomas vinomofo card christmas letterpress
And here's the result of my previous shot. Lovely printed letterpress cards made by the ink room that some of our special Mofo's will be receiving very soon.

All 1,000 cards were signed by the whole Vinomofo crew and had a personalised message.

Posted on Dec 15, 2011
