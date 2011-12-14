Anthony Fonte

Shop the sale

Anthony Fonte
Anthony Fonte
  • Save
Shop the sale crimson navigation blue transparency call to action bebas neue content slider
Download color palette

Tight crop of one slide from a content slider. Full screenshots can be viewed here and here. The company does not have a logo yet... so the dead space to the left of the navigation is for a reason.

All photos as well as icons in the slider nav are still place holders just to get past the concept stage.

Anthony Fonte
Anthony Fonte

More by Anthony Fonte

View profile
    • Like