Ka-Prow Bistro Logomark

icon design logomark restaurant brand
This is a rejected icon or logomark concept for a restaurant brand redesign. The client ended up wanting a less drastic change, but I liked this none-the-less. Cheers!

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
