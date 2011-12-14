Michele Rosenthal

Angry Dad

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Hire Me
  • Save
Angry Dad illustration vector angry man bowtie
Download color palette

Another Criterion Affection work in progress. Name that film?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes
Hire Me

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like