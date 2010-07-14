Shelf begins

Hicksdesign

I'm creating a theme for The Theme Foundry, and it's going to be an visible design process. where I'll be documenting each stage. I'm going to call it simply 'Shelf', for obvious reasons.

First stage - the first sketch! Getting the idea out of my head and onto paper.

Posted on Jul 14, 2010
