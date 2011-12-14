Shane Becker

Masthead and Logo for an Upcoming Site That I'm Art Directing

Masthead and Logo for an Upcoming Site That I'm Art Directing
I didn't design it, just art directing this site.

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
