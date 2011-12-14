Shane Becker

Bar Chart for a Site I'm Art Directing

Shane Becker
Shane Becker
  • Save
Bar Chart for a Site I'm Art Directing bar chart cyan magenta yellow black puma
Download color palette

I did not design this chart. I'm only art directing this site.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Shane Becker
Shane Becker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Shane Becker

View profile
    • Like