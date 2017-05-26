Austin Faure

Skuemorphic Paper Rocket Animation

rocket texture paper
Hey guys! Gonna give it a shot on here, if it seems worthwhile may start sharing on here more often! Super awesome illustration by my friend @Michael Fugoso

Posted on May 26, 2017
