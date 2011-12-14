Luke Miler

Sackbox!

design packaging box collage game sackboy littlebigplanet
Packaging design for Media Molecule's awesome Little Big Planet promos.

Boxes were put full of sweets and other goodies :)

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
