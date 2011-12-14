Madelein Araya

Reindeer detail

Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya
  • Save
Reindeer detail reindeer reno vintage christmas postcard navidad postal
Download color palette

This is a detail of a series of postcards I'm making for my closer friends and family... I want to make something really cute, retro and I'm working with only 5 colors. Hope you like it ! :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya

More by Madelein Araya

View profile
    • Like