UI Invitter App - work in progress

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Invitter is an App to meet new people in a new way. The UX project can be seen on Behance here https://www.behance.net/gallery/52648641/UX-Project-Invitter
In a few weeks I'll share the UI project for this app. Many screens to be done and tested before launch It.