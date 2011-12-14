Faheema Patel

Junoon Designs

Junoon Designs
My business card :) I drew the pattern very teeny as a doodle and used it on screen in my final year, wasn't thinking ahead then but liked it, so I have been using it as my business card.

lettering, pattern & illustration artist

