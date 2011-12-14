Stacey Cacho

The Friendly Beasts: Cow

Stacey Cacho
Stacey Cacho
  • Save
The Friendly Beasts: Cow illustration christmas jesus cow nativity prismacolor
Download color palette

Illustration based on the traditional Christmas song "The Friendly Beasts". Prismacolor markers on cardstock.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Stacey Cacho
Stacey Cacho

More by Stacey Cacho

View profile
    • Like