Hey designers.
It's not the first time where I see .psd files and the layers all over the place.. I have made a screenshot how I'm doing my layering in Photoshop.

Marked with red and in capital are the elements that's displayed on every page.
The one that's marked with - and green are the ones that are changing on different pages. Therefor I have 1 .psd file and all the pages together, so I won't have to go through photoshop files and try to find the ones that I need to edit and so on...
Inside the folders, each and every single layer has it's own name instead of layer538 etc...
How do you organize your photoshop files?

