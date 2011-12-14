🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hey designers.
It's not the first time where I see .psd files and the layers all over the place.. I have made a screenshot how I'm doing my layering in Photoshop.
Marked with red and in capital are the elements that's displayed on every page.
The one that's marked with - and green are the ones that are changing on different pages. Therefor I have 1 .psd file and all the pages together, so I won't have to go through photoshop files and try to find the ones that I need to edit and so on...
Inside the folders, each and every single layer has it's own name instead of layer538 etc...
How do you organize your photoshop files?