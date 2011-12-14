Awaken Company Website

Awaken Design Company

Here's the latest revamp to our "Corporate" website for Awaken Company.

We decided to bring it back to a 1-Page layout with minimal information about our branches, some of our featured work, etc. The goal was to make an easy to understand update for our viewer/clients/potential clients. Hope you all dig it - also check out the live site, we've added a few cool little effects in there: http://www.awakencompany.com

