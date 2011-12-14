Alan Horne

Recruitment App Website

Alan Horne
Alan Horne
  • Save
Recruitment App Website recruitment app website green pins
Download color palette

Working on the banner area of a recruitment apps website. Ignore the screen on the iPhone, that will be replaced with a screenshot once I get a hold of them. The pins come courtesy of @ormanclark, just added an icon that suited and a shadow to them.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Alan Horne
Alan Horne

More by Alan Horne

View profile
    • Like