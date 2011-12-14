Rob Mientjes

Buttons

Rob Mientjes
Rob Mientjes
  • Save
Buttons web buttons clay
Download color palette

A ‘down’ state for these buttons should really be the buttons with a big fat thumb pressed in it. But the clay has dried already, so I'd break them. Any tips?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Rob Mientjes
Rob Mientjes

More by Rob Mientjes

View profile
    • Like