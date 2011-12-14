Kim Nguyen

Butttons texture gradients navigation omeka dibny theme ubuntu
The inner glow on the button and pagination was a complete accident while designing in-browser, but a pretty happy one! This'll be part of a new theme for Omeka.

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
