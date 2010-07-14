Jim Jeffers

UI Reduction

UI Reduction
I've reduced all of the info and navigation outside of the post content itself into 4 components: 1. An info button to displaying timestamp, meta, and comment count, 2/3. a next and previous post button, and 4. archival access.

