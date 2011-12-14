Scott Parry

New Wordpress Theme

New Wordpress Theme wordpress theme css
Working on a new wordpress theme. Nearly ready, just finishing up some bits.

All CSS3, no images(except for the repeating bg)

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
