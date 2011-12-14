Phil LaPier

To the cloud!

Phil LaPier
Phil LaPier
  • Save
To the cloud! upload upload button button cloud fireworks
Download color palette

Design a button for a flash uploader today.
- Default state
- Active state (lighter gradient)
- Down state

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Phil LaPier
Phil LaPier
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Phil LaPier

View profile
    • Like