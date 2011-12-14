Leanne Sagriff

Museum Website Redesign

Leanne Sagriff
Leanne Sagriff
  • Save
Museum Website Redesign website slider homepage museum geometric
Download color palette

Sneak peek of the homepage slider for the new Museum of Health Care redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 14, 2011
Leanne Sagriff
Leanne Sagriff

More by Leanne Sagriff

View profile
    • Like