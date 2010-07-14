Mike Kus

Icons

Mike Kus
Mike Kus
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons icons design green blue mike kus
Download color palette

Detail from a from a little freelance project I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2010
Mike Kus
Mike Kus
Graphic/Web Design. Branding. Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Mike Kus

View profile
    • Like