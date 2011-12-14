Kim Hall

My car's better than yours

My car's better than yours illustration web cars sketch
A small selection of cars that I am drawing for Progressive Corporation's Annual Report Website. The site allows people to draw what their car looks like, animates the wheels, and it moves across your browser in line with everyone else's sketches. Hooray for site aggregators!

Posted on Dec 14, 2011
