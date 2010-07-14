Daniel Burka

Glitch Context Menus

Glitch Context Menus glitch game tooltip menu
Working on context menus for the in-game interactions in the game Glitch. Yellow are tooltips on-hover and the dark one is an example of an on-click on on-keypress action. These are tricky since they have to work with keyboard or mouse and need to indicate the use of the action. Also needs to be able to be used with great frequency... you may pick up a dozen items in a one minute span.

Posted on Jul 14, 2010
