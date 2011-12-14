Cory Angen

Mayville Sate Foundation

Mayville Sate Foundation
I was asked to make a logo for shirts and promo stuff for the governing body of Mayville State University, in my hometown.

The pillar is shape is taken from the two that stand outside of the old main building on campus. http://d.angen.me/2YUW

