Initial Retina Homepage

Starting out with mobile first. Redesigning a current client project. Anyone who's interested can view the current homepage here:
http://goo.gl/ve4Cd
Please note, that's only a temp URL and that specific version won't be updated as the project progresses. The code is still messy, and will be cleaned up later. Currently only optimized for portrait mode on iPhone. Landscape and other devices to follow once this homepage is finished.
Would really like some feedback on the current layout of the homepage (if you've viewed it on an iPhone that is). Button/link states not yet added - It really is still work in progress!